JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As of Monday, July 24, Mississippi’s Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported more than 11,000 absentee ballots have been received ahead of the 2023 Primary Election.

According to the report, a total of 17,218 absentee ballots have been requested, 16,660 absentee ballots have been sent, and 11,313 absentee ballots have been received.

The Secretary of State’s Office reported County Circuit Clerks are consistently receiving requests for absentee ballots and processing those requests. This will cause a difference in the number of ballots requested and ballots sent due to continuous processing.

Absentee ballots will be accepted or rejected by the resolution board. The accepted or rejected columns will not reflect the actual number of accepted or rejected ballots until after the election.

Additional Reminders

Mississippians who have requested an absentee ballot may track their ballot utilizing the My Election Day ballot tracker.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day (August 8) and received within five business days of Election Day in order to count.

The Resolution Board can begin processing absentee ballots at the opening of the polls on Election Day (7 a.m.).

County election officials can tabulate ballots at the closing of the polls on Election Day (7 p.m.).

For questions regarding absentee voting, voters can contact the Elections Division at ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, call the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786, or visit YallVote.ms.