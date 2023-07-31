JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As of Monday, July 31, 2023, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) received more than 20,000 absentee ballots in Mississippi ahead of the 2023 Primary Election.

The SEMS reported a total of 26,946 absentee ballots requested, 26,314 absentee ballots sent, and 20,476 absentee ballots received in the state.

Additional Reminders

Mississippians who have requested an absentee ballot may track their ballot utilizing the My Election Day ballot tracker.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day (August 8) and received within five business days of Election Day in order to count.

The Resolution Board can begin processing absentee ballots at the opening of the polls on Election Day (7 a.m.).

County election officials can tabulate ballots at the closing of the polls on Election Day (7 p.m.).

For questions regarding absentee voting, contact the Elections Division at ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, call the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786, or visit YallVote.ms.