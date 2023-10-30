JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has received more than 28,000 absentee ballots ahead of the 2023 General Election.
As of Monday, October 30, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported a total of 35,946 absentee ballots requested, 35,267 absentee ballots sent, and 28,379 absentee ballots received for the 2023 General Election.
Additional Reminders
- Mississippians who have requested an absentee ballot may track their ballot utilizing the My Election Day ballot tracker.
- Circuit Clerk Offices will be open from 8:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday, November 4, for absentee voting.
- All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day (November 7) and received within five business days of Election Day in order to count.
- The Resolution Board can begin processing absentee ballots at the opening of the polls on Election Day (7 a.m.).
- County election officials can tabulate ballots at the closing of the polls on Election Day (7 p.m.).