JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has received more than 40,600 absentee ballots ahead of the 2023 Primary Election.

As of Monday, August 7, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported a total of 45,199 absentee ballots requested, 44,715 absentee ballots sent, and 40,696 absentee ballots received.

Additional Reminders

Mississippians who have requested an absentee ballot may track their ballot utilizing the My Election Day ballot tracker.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day (August 8) and received within five business days of Election Day in order to count.

The Resolution Board can begin processing absentee ballots at the opening of the polls on Election Day (7 a.m.).

County election officials can tabulate ballots at the closing of the polls on Election Day (7 p.m.).

For questions regarding absentee voting, voters can contact the Elections Division at ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, call the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786, or visit YallVote.ms.