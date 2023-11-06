JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has received more than 56,000 absentee ballots in the state for the 2023 General Election.

As of Monday, November 6, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported a total of 62,156 absentee ballots requested, 61,647 absentee ballots sent, and 56,403 absentee ballots received.

Additional Reminders

Mississippians who have requested an absentee ballot may track their ballot utilizing the My Election Day ballot tracker.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day (November 7) and received by November 15.

The Resolution Board can begin processing absentee ballots at the opening of the polls on Election Day (7 a.m.).

County election officials can tabulate ballots at the closing of the polls on Election Day (7 p.m.).

For questions regarding absentee voting, contact the Elections Division at ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, call the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786, or visit YallVote.ms.