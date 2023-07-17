Voting Booths with no people (Source: Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The state of Mississippi has received more than 6,400 absentee ballots ahead of the 2023 Primary Election.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported a total of 12,030 absentee ballots requested and 11,567 absentee ballots sent as of Monday, July 17.

Officials said 6,475 absentee ballots received in the state.

Additional Reminders

Mississippians who have requested an absentee ballot may track their ballot utilizing the My Election Day ballot tracker.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day (August 8) and received within five business days of Election Day in order to count.

The Resolution Board can begin processing absentee ballots at the opening of the polls on Election Day (7 a.m.).

County election officials can tabulate ballots at the closing of the polls on Election Day (7 p.m.).

For questions regarding absentee voting, contact the Elections Division at ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, call the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786, or visit YallVote.ms.