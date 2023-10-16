JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has received more than 9,000 absentee ballots ahead of the 2023 General Election.

As of Monday, October 16, 2023, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported a total of 15,856 absentee ballots requested, 14,969 absentee ballots sent, and 9,328 absentee ballots received.

Additional Reminders

Mississippians who have requested an absentee ballot may track their ballot utilizing the My Election Day ballot tracker.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day (November 7) and received within five business days of Election Day in order to count.

The Resolution Board can begin processing absentee ballots at the opening of the polls on Election Day (7 a.m.).

County election officials can tabulate ballots at the closing of the polls on Election Day (7 p.m.).

For questions regarding absentee voting, contact the Elections Division at ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, call the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786, or visit YallVote.ms.