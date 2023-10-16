JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has received more than 9,000 absentee ballots ahead of the 2023 General Election.
As of Monday, October 16, 2023, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported a total of 15,856 absentee ballots requested, 14,969 absentee ballots sent, and 9,328 absentee ballots received.
Additional Reminders
- Mississippians who have requested an absentee ballot may track their ballot utilizing the My Election Day ballot tracker.
- All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day (November 7) and received within five business days of Election Day in order to count.
- The Resolution Board can begin processing absentee ballots at the opening of the polls on Election Day (7 a.m.).
- County election officials can tabulate ballots at the closing of the polls on Election Day (7 p.m.).
For questions regarding absentee voting, contact the Elections Division at ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, call the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786, or visit YallVote.ms.