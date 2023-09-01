JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson proclaimed September as National Voter Registration Month.

During September, Watson said his office will promote the importance of voting, and the significance of keeping your voter registration information up-to-date.

“Voting is a fundamental right for all citizens, and we encourage those who are eligible to exercise their civic duty. I’m proud of our continued efforts to encourage participation, including registering over 230,000 Mississippians since taking office,” said Watson.

The Secretary of State’s Office is continuing the Voter Registration Road Trip which includes hosting voter registration drives across the state throughout September. Currently scheduled stops include:

Alcorn State University (9/6)

Pearl River Community College (9/13)

East Central Community College (9/14)

University of Southern Mississippi (9/16)

Northwest Mississippi Community College (9/18)

University of Mississippi/Itawamba Community College (9/19)

Mississippi State University (9/20)

Millsaps College (9/28)

This year, September 19, 2023, will be highlighted by the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) and other voter outreach groups as National Voter Registration Day (NVRD).

To be eligible to vote in the November General Election, you must register in-person by October 9, 2023. All mailed voter registration applications must be postmarked by October 10, 2023.

For voter registration or elections questions, contact ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov or call the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786.