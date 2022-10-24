JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As of Sunday, October 23, 2022, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported a total of 17,693 absentee ballots requested, 16,884 absentee ballots sent, and 10,186 absentee ballots received in the state of Mississippi for the 2022 General Election.

“One of the first things is that we are coming up in a period where the Circuit Clerk’s Offices will be open from 8:00 a.m. to noon. Always voting is a several very important races on the ballot this year. People focus on presidential and statewide election years, but a lot of judges are on the ballot this year. The U.S. House of Representatives is on the ballot, and local counties may be having various special elections for various positions as well,” explained Kyle Kirkpatrick, assistant secretary of State for Elections.

Additional Reminders

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day (November 8) and received within five business days of Election Day in order to count.

The Resolution Board can begin processing absentee ballots at the opening of the polls on Election Day (7 a.m.).

County election officials can tabulate ballots at the closing of the polls on Election Day (7 p.m.).

The Secretary of State’s office will not announce unofficial election results. They will only announce and post certified election results submitted to their office by the counties.

Counties have ten (10) calendar days from Election Day to file certified results with the office.

All certified election results from the 2022 Election Cycle will be posted here.

The general election in Mississippi will be on November 8th.