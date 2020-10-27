Severe Weather Tools

Mississippi Secretary of State discusses preparations for Election Day

Election

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Secretary of State Michael Watson (R-Miss.) will hold a news conference on Tuesday, October 27, to discuss preparations for Election Day.

The General Election will be on Tuesday, November 3.

The news conference will start at 3:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office.

