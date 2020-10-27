Mississippi Secretary of State discusses preparations for Election Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - On Tuesday, United States Attorneys Mike Hurst of the Southern District of Mississippi and William C. Lamar of the Northern District of Mississippi announced that they have appointed District Election Officers (“DEO”) in their respective districts to lead the efforts of their offices in connection with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the General Election on November 3, 2020.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ted Cooperstein in the Southern District of Mississippi and Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Coleman in the Northern District of Mississippi will be responsible for overseeing their respective District’s handling of complaints of election fraud and voting rights concerns in consultation with Justice Department Headquarters in Washington.