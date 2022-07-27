JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson and his office recently released a new Voter Registration Drive Organizer Toolkit.

Watson’s office said the toolkit is for the public to use when arranging a voter registration drive.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the launch of this new resource for Mississippians who are looking to join us in making it easier to vote and harder to cheat. To help make voter registration drives as smooth as possible, we have provided everything needed to guide you from start to finish,” said Watson.

The toolkit includes: