JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Secretary of State Michael Watson and the National Association of Secretaries of States (NASS) are recognizing September 2022 as the first National Voter Registration Month. This year, September 20 will be recognized as National Voter Registration Day.

The month of September was dedicated by NASS members as a nonpartisan means of encouraging voter registration and increasing awareness about state requirements and deadlines for voting.

“Through outreach and education, our goal is to build an engaged and informed electorate in Mississippi. Local elections often get decided by just a few votes, so every vote matters. By registering to vote or verifying updated voter registration information, Mississippians can ensure their voice is heard,” said Watson.

To encourage participation, the Secretary of State’s Office will be launching the Voter Registration Road Trip, which includes hosting voter registration drives across the state during September. Some locations include the Tupelo Summerfest Fair, the B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center, Delta State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi Braves, Biloxi Shuckers and the Mississippi University for Women.

Learn more about the voting process and download a voter registration application on the Secretary of State’s Y’all Vote website.