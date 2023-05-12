JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office’s (SOS) technology services experienced an outage of its primary web server on Thursday, May 11.

Officials said the outage affected web applications that run on the sos.ms.gov website, causing them to become inaccessible and website viewers to receive various error messages when attempting to access them. They determined the cause of the crash began affecting SOS web applications prior to Thursday’s crash.

As of Friday, May 12, all web applications on the website were fully operational and accessible. Officials said the data integrity was fully maintained, and no information was lost.

After an investigation by SOS officials into the campaign finance filing of Lieutenant Governor candidate Chris McDaniel, they said a system error appears to be the cause of the one-page (excluding itemization) campaign finance report visible on the website prior to the web outage.

An itemized Report of Contributions and Disbursements for McDaniel is now visible on the Campaign Finance website.

McDaniel’s campaign and Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann’s campaign both released statements about the updated information on the finance report.

The McDaniel campaign filed its quarterly report well before the state’s deadline for submission — with Secretary of State Watson’s timestamp to prove it. However, that didn’t stop Delbert ‘the Democrat’ from spreading falsities, using his position in Jackson to play political games, and crying foul in an attempt to divert attention from Sen. McDaniel’s fundraising outpacing his own. Delbert ‘the Democrat’ Hosemann is trying his hardest to lie, cheat, and steal his way into re-election. Of course he jumped on the opportunity to spread lies while the Secretary of State’s website was out of commission. Now, can we get back to talking about the real issues? Nicole Tardif, Spokesperson, Chris McDaniel for Lieutenant Governor

“This newest filing is still a disaster and it is incomplete. It clearly includes funds that had been previously reported, including $465,000 from a dark money PAC which McDaniel has been forced to return. The truth is, new contributions which had not previously been reported are a small percentage of what he claimed to raise. This is either intentional misinformation to Mississippi voters or gross incompetence—and either one is problematic,” said Hosemann.