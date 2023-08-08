JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As of 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, the Secretary of State’s Office has received reports of steady turnout at the polls.

The Secretary of State’s Office also received reports of varying issues including:

Power outages in Washington County caused by inclement weather rendered two machines temporarily unavailable. Precincts followed emergency ballot procedures for respective machines. Power was restored approximately 10:00 a.m.

Minor delays in polling place openings in the following counties: DeSoto Hinds (2) Lowndes

Campaigning within 150 feet of a polling place

Precinct 526 in Madison County ran out of Republican ballots but has since been replenished

Precinct 36 in Leflore County ran out of Democratic ballots but has since been replenished

Old voter identification materials containing a picture of the former Secretary of State located at precincts in Rankin and Harrison Counties

Late precinct changes in Hinds County: Pinehaven precinct (formerly located at Sumner Hill Middle School) moved to Clinton Fire Station located at 1973 Pinehaven Drive Eudora Welty Library precinct relocated to the Old Capital Inn



Polls close at 7:00 p.m. Any voter in line at 7:00 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.

Problems at the polls observed by State observers or otherwise reported to the Elections Division will be referred to the authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office or the appropriate District Attorney’s Office.

For questions or to report issues, call the Elections Division at (800) 829-6786, email ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, or visit YallVote.ms.