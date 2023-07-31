JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With primary elections roughly a week away, the Secretary of State’s office announced the release of an updated polling place locator on Monday, July 31.

Launched in early July, the My Election Day polling place locator allows Mississippians to see their polling place precisely as it was entered into the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) by local election officials, a direct improvement over the previous polling place locator. Previously, polling place locations were updated via a two-step process: downloaded from SEMS and uploaded to the Secretary of State’s website.

The new system provides election information tailored to a specific address and a method to track an absentee or affidavit ballot. Election information includes the following:

Election date (August 8 for the 2023 primary)

Registration deadline (July 10 for the 2023 primary)

Mail-In voter deadline (July 10 for the 2023 primary)

Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) deadline (July 29 for the 2023 primary)

Federal, state, and county officeholders

Sample ballot (For August 8 primary)

Secretary of State Michael Watson said this as part of the office’s mission for improving Mississippi’s election system.

“Our office continues to find solutions for Mississippians to ensure they have the necessary tools and resources for a smooth Election Day process,” Watson said.