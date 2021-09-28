Mississippi Votes helps college students register to vote

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Votes helped college students statewide register to vote on Tuesday, which was National Voter Registration Day.

The organization had tabled set up at Mississippi State University, Tougaloo College, Delta State and Mississippi Valley State. Officials said Mississippi Votes has programs to educate students as young as 14 on the importance of voting.

“We start off early engaging them in the civic process. The younger, the better. Because even if they’re not old enough to vote, they can involve their family and community members and get them involved in the voting process,” explained Nishawandia Thompson, the Youth Civic Engagement coordinator for Mississippi Votes.

Organizers said Hinds County neighbors can still register to vote for the upcoming special election in November 2021.