JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians went to the polls Tuesday morning to vote in the primary election.

Voters in North Jackson said they wanted to make sure their voice is heard at the polls.

“I voted for someone I thought would represent us and put America first,” said Lenard O’Mire.

“People fought for us to vote. I teach my daughter, who is 21. I called her this morning. I said, ‘Hey, go vote,'” said Sebrena Tillman.

The primaries are for Mississippi’s four U.S. House seats, with three Republicans and one Democrat seeking reelection.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. If runoffs are needed, they will be held June 28.

Click here to view a Democratic sample ballot.

Click here to view a Republican sample ballot.

Contact the Elections Division for questions about Election Day at 1-800-829-6786 or electionsanswers@sos.ms.gov.