JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With Mississippi’s Primary Election Day in one week, Mississippians are encouraged to be prepared to cast their ballots.

Polls for the August 8 Primary Election will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Any voter in line at 7:00 p.m. is legally entitled to cast a ballot.

Problems at the polls observed by state observers or otherwise reported to the Elections Division will be referred to the authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office or the appropriate District Attorney’s Office.

For elections questions, call the Elections Division at (800) 829-6786, email ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, or visit YallVote.ms.

ELECTION DAY REMINDERS

In-Person Absentee Voting Deadline: The last day to absentee vote in-person is Saturday, August 5. Circuit Clerk Offices will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.

Campaigning: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

Loitering: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.

Camera Phones: Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.