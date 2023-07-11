JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Republican Gov. Tate Reeves continues to raise significantly more campaign cash than Brandon Presley, the Democrat who is trying to unseat him this year.

Monday was a deadline for candidates to report how much they took in and spent through the end of June.

The Reeves campaign reported raising more than $1 million during the month, ending with over $9.6 million cash on hand.

The Presley campaign said it took in more than $500,000 and finished with over $1.85 million cash on hand.

Reeves also faces two challengers in the Aug. 8 Republican primary, neither of whom has held public office.

Dr. John Witcher, a physician who has been an outspoken opponent of COVID-19 vaccinations, reported raising $5,611 and $18,311 cash on hand, while military veteran David Hardigree reported raising $100 and finishing with no money in his campaign fund.

Presley is unopposed in seeking the Democratic nomination. He is in his fourth term as the northern district member of the Mississippi Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities.

Presley’s campaign said it raised nearly $200,000 more during June than Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jim Hood did at the same point four years ago, and that Presley’s cash-on-hand total is $400,000 higher than Hood’s for the same period.

Hood was in his fourth term as the state attorney general. He lost the November 2019 governor’s race to Reeves, who was the second-term lieutenant governor.

“Our campaign continues to reach people from all over Mississippi who know that Brandon Presley is the right choice to clean up Tate Reeves’ corruption, cut taxes for working families, and strengthen our healthcare system,” Presley campaign manager Ron Owens said.

Reeves campaign manager Elliott Husbands said the governor has a “strong record delivering positive results for all Mississippians.”

“From bringing thousands of high-paying jobs to championing nation-leading education gains to securing historic capital investment, Gov. Reeves’ first term has been marked by decisive wins for Mississippi,” Husbands said.

Mississippi, Louisiana and Kentucky have the only races for governor this year.