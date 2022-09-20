JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – National Voter Registration Day is on September 20, and local organizations are encouraging people across Mississippi to register to vote. General elections will be held in November.

Leaders with the MS Black Women’s Roundtable hosted several sites across the state, including the campuses of Jackson State University(JSU) and Tougaloo College. Their voter registration tables for students included voter information.

They said it’s important for the youth to understand the importance of voter registration and that their votes matter.

Toni Johnson, Civic Engagement for MS Black Women’s Roundtable, said the organization will start a youth program called ‘Black Youth Vote.’ The youth are provided with training on the importance of voting and breaking down how voting connects to community solutions.

“They’re signing up all students through campus for the upcoming elections,” said Johnson. “We just want to empower the youth to take us to the next generation by understanding the importance of voting.”

Johnson said during her years in high school and college, she started off as a organizer for these particular events.

“It almost brings tears to my eyes. To see another generation who hungry for this and help if not more bring this together,” she stated.

Leaders with MS Black Women’s Roundtable plant to canvass and educate people about voter registration year round.

The deadline to register to vote in the November general election is October 10.