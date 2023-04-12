NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez voters who live in Ward 6 will choose a new member to serve on the Board of Aldermen.

The Natchez Democrat reported the election will be held on May 25, 2023. This comes after former Ward 6 Alderman Dan Dillard died on March 29.

Those who wish to run in the election must qualify by turning in 50 signatures of qualified Ward 6 voters to the city clerk by Friday, May 5 at 5:00 p.m.

The newspaper reported the voting precinct will be located at the Duncan Park Canteen. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on May 6.