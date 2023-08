JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fabian Nelson, a Democrat, has won the House District 66 primary runoff election.

Nelson defeated Roshunda Harris-Allen in Tuesday’s race. The two candidates were vying to replace outgoing Rep. De’Keither Stamps, who is running for the state Public Service Commission.

Nelson is the owner of a local real estate firm. He is Mississippi’s first openly gay lawmaker.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.