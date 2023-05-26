NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – There is a new alderman for the City of Natchez.

Curtis Moroney received 86 percent of the votes cast during Thursday’s special election, according to the Natchez Democrat.

Moroney faced Chris Jackson in the Ward 6 alderman race. The seat was left vacant by the unexpected death of Dan Dillard, who died on March 29.

The newspaper reported Jackson received 39 regular votes in Thursday’s election and two absentee ballots. Moroney received 248 regular votes and 13 absentee votes.