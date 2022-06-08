JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office said no statewide issues were reported during the June 7th primary election.

However, the office received some reports about precincts opening late due to miscommunication amongst election officials.

“It’s essential for my team and me to be active participants in the ongoing mission of safe and secure elections, which is why we placed state observers in more than 60 counties on Election Day,” said Secretary Michael Watson. “As I traveled to precincts in all four congressional districts, I was pleased to see our laws being followed and applied by friendly poll workers. Thank you again to all who helped make Election Day a success.”

As of Wednesday, June 8, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported a total of 9,546 absentee ballots requested and 8,362 absentee ballots received for the primary election.

Circuit Clerk Offices must be in receipt of all mail-in absentee ballots by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14. Absentee ballots returned by mail must have been postmarked on or before Election Day in order to count.

Any voter who cast an affidavit ballot on Election Day because the voter did not have an acceptable form of photo ID must visit their local Circuit Clerk’s Office by Tuesday, June 14 to show an acceptable form of photo identification. Voters can receive a free Mississippi Voter ID card by filling out an application at their local Circuit Clerk’s Office.

State executive committees have until June 17 to send certified results to the Secretary of State’s Office.

The runoff election will be on Tuesday, June 28.