HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Election Commissioners are scrambling for answers. The issue at hand is having an adequate amount of election equipment for the June 28 Republican Runoff Election.

Election commissioners held a news conference expressing their concerns to administrators and voters. Hinds County is currently awaiting a second bid, which has been reportedly requested to ensure all 110 precincts have equipment for voters to cast their vote.

“We’re here today to talk about the delivery of voting equipment for the runoff election for the Republican party primary on Tuesday, June 28. This has really become an emergency because we don’t have any companies secured to deliver voting equipment,” said District 5 Hinds County Election Commissioner Chairwoman Shirley Varnado.

“As far as the county administrator office, basically what we’re dealing with is we need additional documents. We had to get that done. We had to make sure all the paperwork is in order. That’s just what it’s going to be before you can do anything else. The election commission emergency might not be a Hinds County emergency,” said County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones.

“They have plenty of time. They have until Tuesday to get the boxes there. It’s Wednesday, so you have Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday to get the boxes there,” said District 3 Supervisor Credell Calhoun.

Officials said everything will be in order for the election on Tuesday, June 28.