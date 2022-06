WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican Mike Ezell advances to primary runoff election in Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District.

Ezell will face Republican Rep. Steven Palazzo in the runoff on June 28.

In the Democratic primary, Johnny L. DuPree defeated David Sellers.

A Libertarian candidate, Alden Patrick Young, will be on the 4th District ballot in November.

