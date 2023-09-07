JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Democratic Party announced that Ty Pinkins will replace Shuwaski Young as the Democratic nominee for Secretary of State in the November General Election.

Young withdrew from the race and cited medical reasons for the decision.

“It should come as no surprise to anyone that when asked to step up and provide leadership when it was needed most, Ty immediately and without hesitation heeded the call as he has so many times over the course of his career,” said Cheikh Taylor, chairman of the Mississippi Democratic Party.

Pinkins, an attorney and advocate, is a native of Rolling Fork. He is a decorated veteran of the U.S. Army, serving 21 years of active duty. Pinkins also served in the White House where he worked in both Republican and Democratic administrations.

He is the co-founder of The Pyramid Project, whish is a nonprofit organization serving youth from low-income communities by providing career and academic-related resources and mentorship opportunities, and advocates on behalf of community members.

“My parents taught me to stand up and fight for what’s right, and I have always heeded the call to serve my community — whether that’s in uniform or in a courtroom or on a Delta farm,” Pinkins said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve, proud to represent the Mississippi Democratic Party on this November’s ballot, and look forward to spending the next two months sharing my vision for how the secretary of state’s office can better serve the people of Mississippi.”

Pinkins will face incumbent Secretary of State Michael Watson (R-Miss.) in the upcoming election.

The General Election will be held on November 7, 2023.