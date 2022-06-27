HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A precinct change has been announced for some Hinds County voters ahead of the Tuesday, June 28 Republican Primary Runoff Election.

Hinds County officials announced that voters who belong to the Springridge (SR) precinct (Siwell Middle School) will instead vote at the Timberlawn precinct #91 location in the June 28 election.

Officials said the change is due to unforeseen circumstances. Call the Hinds County Election Commission’s office at (601)-968-6555 with questions.

Click here to determine your voting precinct.