Preparations underway for special election in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, polls will open for Election Day in Mississippi. In Hinds County, poll workers picked up election materials at the Circuit Clerk’s Office on Monday.

Hinds County Circuit Clerk Zack Wallace said his office has received at least 800 absentee ballots.

“The stakes are real high right now. We had a good number that came out for absentee voting, but it could have been better. I’m looking forward to a big turnout tomorrow,” he said.

Thirteen candidates are running for Hinds County sheriff, eight candidates are running for constable for District 5 and two candidates are running for county court District 1.

Neighbors said the spark for change is what’s pushing them to the polls on Tuesday.

“It was like a daily prayer. My granny made sure when you turned 18, you came down to this building and got registered,” said Shantell Johnson, a voter.

Organizations, like Mississippi M.O.V.E., will offer rides to the polls on Tuesday.

There are more than 160,000 registered voters in Hinds County, according to the Circuit Clerk’s Office. If a runoff election is needed, it will take place on November 23.

Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.