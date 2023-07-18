JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the campaign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley released his second television ad in the governor’s race.

The ad, “Buzzsaw,” shows Presley highlighting his support for cutting car tag fees in half by cutting a car in half with a reciprocating saw.

“Mississippians are ready for a leader like Brandon Presley who isn’t afraid to take a buzzsaw to taxes kicking working families in the teeth,” said Ron Owens, Brandon Presley for Mississippi Campaign Manager. “Tate Reeves has had 12 long years to cut taxes for working families, including high car tag fees and the highest-in-the-country grocery tax, and he hasn’t lifted a finger because unless you can write him a campaign check, Tate Reeves doesn’t care about you.”

Incumbent Gov. Tate Reeves’ (R-Miss.) campaign released a statewide ad last week. His ad, ‘Up at Dawn,’ features Reeves’ daughter and his stance against transgender women and girls from competing in sports with cisgender women and girls.

“We have to draw the line here in Mississippi. And as your governor, you know I will,” Reeves said in the ad.