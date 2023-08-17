JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Democratic nominee for governor made a stop in Jackson on Thursday to launch his new “Grit and Guts” statewide tour.

The tour will highlight Brandon Presley’s pledge to clean up what he calls the corrupt political system in Mississippi. Specifically, he’s underscoring the ongoing welfare scandal investigation, Governor Tate Reeves’ (R-Miss.) proximity to key players and Reeves’ firing of a lead investigator.

“My plan is a bold plan that includes calling the special session of the legislature on day one, on day one to pass historic ethics reform, to put state government back on the side of the people where it’s not bought and sold to the highest bidder for the most cash for the type of shenanigans that went on at the Department of Human Services, right behind me, can never go on in state government in tight races, turn a blind eye to this corruption. And when the investigator in this case got too close to the real facts, Tate Reeves obstructed this investigation by firing the lead investigator,” Presley stated.

Reeves has denied any wrongdoing on his behalf. He has not been named as a defendant in any criminal or civil case related to the welfare scandal.