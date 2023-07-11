JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the campaign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley released his first television ad in the governor’s race.

The ad’s name, ‘Our Rock,’ references his mother, who supported her family by working at a sewing factory after Presley’s father was killed.

“She grinded out each day with hands eaten up by arthritis. Those hands prayed for us nightly. And loved us, always,” Presley said in the ad.

The ad also showcased his political experience and policy platform, including the following.

Eliminating the country’s highest grocery sales tax

Cutting Mississippi’s car tag fees by 50%

Expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act

Incumbent Gov. Tate Reeves’ (R-Miss.) campaign released a statewide ad Monday. His ad, ‘Up at Dawn,’ features Reeves’ daughter and his stance against transgender women and girls from competing in sports with cisgender women and girls.

“We have to draw the line here in Mississippi. And as your governor, you know I will,” Reeves said in the ad.