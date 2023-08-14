NETTLETON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley challenged incumbent Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) to five debates across Mississippi.

“I won’t back down from a debate because, unlike Tate Reeves, I am not afraid to face the people of Mississippi. Citizens are owed debates from candidates for Governor and I’ll debate anywhere, any time. Tate Reeves has been caught red-handed in the largest welfare scandal in state history and he doesn’t want to answer for his role in it.” said Presley.

Reeves has not responded to Presley’s challenge as of Monday, August 14.