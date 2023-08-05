JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The presumptive Democratic nominee for governor made campaign stops in Hinds and Madison counties on Saturday, August 5.

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said he will visit every county in the state during his campaign. He has been promoting himself as a grassroots candidate.

Presley said he wants to create a more accessible administration as governor.

“I want to be out amongst people and listening. I have done that as Public Service Commissioner. I have held more town hall meetings than any elected state official, than anyone in the history of the state of Mississippi, well over 200, 220 town halls. The greatest thing that has been a benefit as a public official is hearing from the people of Mississippi rather than talking to the people of Mississippi. It’s important for us to understand in elected offices we are here to serve the people, the people of Mississippi own state government,” he stated.

WJTV 12 News asked Presley for his reaction to a big federal court decision that came down on Friday. A panel of judges from the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals voted 2-1 that Mississippi’s ban on voting by former felons is unconstitutional.

“Number one, I don’t think the state should appeal a three-judge panel. I think it’s important to have sensible pathways for nonviolent offenders to have voting rights restored after a period. I think it’s important for nonviolent offenders to have a chance for their voting rights to be restored. I think on violent crimes obviously that disenfranchises them, and status as is but for nonviolent I think there is a pathway there,” Presley stated.

He is running unopposed in the Democratic primary on Tuesday, August 8. Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) is widely expected to win the Republican primary against David Hardigree and Dr. John Witcher. Reeves is expected to advance to the November 7 General Election to face Presley.