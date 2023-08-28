JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Democratic nominee for Mississippi governor turned up the heat on his attacks of Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.).

On Monday, Brandon Presley made his latest attempt to tie Reeves to the sprawling welfare scandal while outside the front gates of the Governor’s Mansion in Jackson.

Presley called on Reeves to return $1.7 million in campaign contributions from people who allegedly benefited from the welfare scandal.

“I’m calling on Tate Reeves to return the $1.7 million in campaign contributions that he’s received from individuals who had benefited from the largest public corruption scandal in state history and have benefited from the fact that he has stifled and obstructed this investigation by firing the lead investigator in this case,” Presley stated.

The bulk of contributors that the Presley Campaign cites come from University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Department executives and donors, as well as Nancy and Zach New. The News both pled guilty to misusing welfare dollars and donated $8,500 to Reeves’ campaign.

Reeves pledged for the second time earlier this year to return to the News’ contribution at the conclusion of ongoing investigations.

“Why would a man sitting with millions of dollars in his bank account not return $8,000? The truth is, the reason he won’t return the $8,000 is it begins a domino effect that leads to $1,700,000. The true number is $1,700,000 not just $8,000,” Presley claimed.

WJTV 12 News has not independently verified the 54 contributions the Presley Campaign cites.

The New are the only contributors mentioned by the Presley Campaign who have been listed in the Department of Human Services lawsuit to recoup welfare funds.

In a statement, the Reeves Campaign said, “Now, Brandon Presley is trying to say any supporter of Southern Miss must be disavowed. These are the mental gymnastics he has to do to tie Tate Reeves to this scandal from before his time in office. The bad actors in this case have been sued by the Reeves administration, and calling all Southern Miss supporters corrupt is offensive and, frankly, exactly what you’d expect from a campaign run by the DNC not Mississippians.”

Reeves has denied any wrongdoing. He has not been named as a defendant in any criminal or civil case related to the welfare scandal.