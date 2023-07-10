MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley unveiled his healthcare plan in Meridian on Monday, July 10. He said he wants to make healthcare more transparent and affordable for Mississippi families.

Presley said his mother put off getting the treatment she needed because she couldn’t afford it. He said this is also the reality for many Mississippians.

“My mama put off seeing a doctor because she feared she couldn’t afford it. That’s why my plan will provide for more affordable healthcare, keep our rural hospitals open, and make prescription drug and health insurance costs more transparent so Mississippi families can get the healthcare they need,” said Presley, who is the state’s Northern District Public Service commissioner. “Tate Reeves has taken over $480,000 from health insurance and big drug companies, and he’s done their bidding by keeping healthcare costs high while Mississippians struggle to get the care they need to stay healthy. As governor, I’ll end Tate Reeves’ healthcare crisis and put Mississippi families’ health first – not the health insurance companies who bankroll Tate Reeves’ campaign.”

Presley said his plan includes expanding Medicaid to provide affordable healthcare to 220,000 Mississippians and keep hospital opens.

He also plans to create a website where Mississippians can compare health insurance and prescription drug costs.

Presley is unopposed for the Democratic nomination for governor. He could face incumbent Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) in the November election. Reeves faces two underfunded opponents in the August 8 primary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.