Preventing a shortage of poll workers in Mississippi

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – With less than three months to go to the general election, the Hinds County and Madison County election commissioners said they’re confident in the amount of poll workers they currently have signed up to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’ve been through the Civil War, the Spanish flu and have not voted during the pandemic. And so this is a first for, of course me as a millennial, and then some of our baby boomers,” said Hinds County Election Commissioner Toni Johnson.

The focus is no on properly training volunteers on safety measures put in place to make sure everyone votes safely.

“We’re just concerned that, you know, people may or may not want to adhere to those rules. And of course, you don’t want to disenfranchise anyone and tell them they can’t vote or turn them away. We want to be clear and direct when we’re talking to the voters and the poll managers about what to expect,” said Johnson.

Madison County Election Commissioner, Pat Truesdale, said they have 75% of the workers they need.

“We’re developing a 35-60 group now, that is more willing to work with the pandemic conditions, and so I’m excited to have recruited new people,” said Truesdale.

Absentee voting will start September 21st through October 31st, under the requirements that you are 65-years or older, a caretaker, including working out of the county.

If you are interested in serving as a poll worker, the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office is readily prepared with a statewide online application. Once you fill out the application, the Secretary of States office will send your information directly to your county circuit clerk and election commission.

