YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City neighbors took part in the city’s primary election on Tuesday, February 1.

The Yazoo Herald reported the following results:

Mayor:

David “Mel” Starling – 1,127 votes at 69.31%

Joseph Thomas Jr. – 214 votes at 13.16%

Diane Delaware – 211 votes at 12.98%

John Meeks – 62 votes at 3.81%

Ward 1:

Dr. Stacy Leach – 144 votes at 33.96%

Charlie Jenkins – 101 votes at 23.82%

Ron Johnson – 90 votes at 21.23%

Terrance Jones – 58 votes at 13.68%

Mary Houston – 31 votes at 7.31%

Ward 2:

Macklin Austin – 172 votes at 35.98%

David Peyton – 166 votes at 34.73%

Andre Lloyd – 135 votes at 28.24%

Ward 3:

Jammie McCoy – 138 votes at 54.12%

Zelda Baker – 117 votes at 45.88%

Ward 4:

Elizabeth Thomas – 356 votes at 99.44%

Municipal Executive Committee:

Ceasar Felton – 403 votes at 98.77%

Mayor Diane Delaware, Ward 1 Alderman Rob Johnson and Ward 2 Alderman Andre Lloyd lost their seats. A runoff election will be held for Dr. Stacy Leach and Charlie Jenkins in Ward 1 and for Macklin Austin and David Peyton in Ward 2 on February 22.

The general election will be held in April.