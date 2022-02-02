YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City neighbors took part in the city’s primary election on Tuesday, February 1.
The Yazoo Herald reported the following results:
Mayor:
- David “Mel” Starling – 1,127 votes at 69.31%
- Joseph Thomas Jr. – 214 votes at 13.16%
- Diane Delaware – 211 votes at 12.98%
- John Meeks – 62 votes at 3.81%
Ward 1:
- Dr. Stacy Leach – 144 votes at 33.96%
- Charlie Jenkins – 101 votes at 23.82%
- Ron Johnson – 90 votes at 21.23%
- Terrance Jones – 58 votes at 13.68%
- Mary Houston – 31 votes at 7.31%
Ward 2:
- Macklin Austin – 172 votes at 35.98%
- David Peyton – 166 votes at 34.73%
- Andre Lloyd – 135 votes at 28.24%
Ward 3:
- Jammie McCoy – 138 votes at 54.12%
- Zelda Baker – 117 votes at 45.88%
Ward 4:
- Elizabeth Thomas – 356 votes at 99.44%
Municipal Executive Committee:
- Ceasar Felton – 403 votes at 98.77%
Mayor Diane Delaware, Ward 1 Alderman Rob Johnson and Ward 2 Alderman Andre Lloyd lost their seats. A runoff election will be held for Dr. Stacy Leach and Charlie Jenkins in Ward 1 and for Macklin Austin and David Peyton in Ward 2 on February 22.
The general election will be held in April.