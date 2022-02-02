YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City neighbors took part in the city’s primary election on Tuesday, February 1.

The Yazoo Herald reported the following results:

Mayor:

  • David “Mel” Starling – 1,127 votes at 69.31%
  • Joseph Thomas Jr. – 214 votes at 13.16%
  • Diane Delaware – 211 votes at 12.98%
  • John Meeks – 62 votes at 3.81%

Ward 1:

  • Dr. Stacy Leach – 144 votes at 33.96%
  • Charlie Jenkins – 101 votes at 23.82%
  • Ron Johnson – 90 votes at 21.23%
  • Terrance Jones – 58 votes at 13.68%
  • Mary Houston – 31 votes at 7.31%

Ward 2:

  • Macklin Austin – 172 votes at 35.98%
  • David Peyton – 166 votes at 34.73%
  • Andre Lloyd – 135 votes at 28.24%

Ward 3:

  • Jammie McCoy – 138 votes at 54.12%
  • Zelda Baker – 117 votes at 45.88%

Ward 4:

  • Elizabeth Thomas – 356 votes at 99.44%

Municipal Executive Committee:

  • Ceasar Felton – 403 votes at 98.77%

Mayor Diane Delaware, Ward 1 Alderman Rob Johnson and Ward 2 Alderman Andre Lloyd lost their seats. A runoff election will be held for Dr. Stacy Leach and Charlie Jenkins in Ward 1 and for Macklin Austin and David Peyton in Ward 2 on February 22.

The general election will be held in April.