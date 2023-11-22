JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The ballot box review of the Central District Public Service Commissioner race has been paused by a Hinds County judge.

Incumbent Commissioner Brent Bailey (R-Miss.) filed the review after a close loss to Democratic challenger De’Keither Stamps.

Stamps filed an injunction to delay the review, claiming that he wasn’t given the mandatory three days notice before the review took place.

Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Faye Peterson granted the suspension on Wednesday, November 22 after some election materials had already been reviewed by a representative of Bailey.

WJTV 12 News talked to Stamps before Peterson’s ruling.

“I’m disappointed that we’re even here because state law says that we should have three days, and we have not been given three-day proper notification for this proceeding to take place. We’re trying to get them to follow the law. God and good people who brought us this far. God and good people gonna bring us home,” he said.

Peterson suspended the ballot review until Monday, November 27.