JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Incumbent Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey (R-Miss.) said he intends to conduct an examination of the ballot boxes and related items from the General Election.

This comes after the Associated Press called the Central District race for Bailey’s challenger De’Keither Stamps (D-Miss.). Bailey sent a letter to Stamps to advise him about the examination.

“Such examination will be conducted as allowed by MS Code §23-15-911 in the offices of the various Circuit Clerks of the district or at a location to be determined by the Clerks. The ballot box examinations will be conducted on a date mutually arranged with the various Circuit Clerks,” Bailey stated in the letter.

Stamps responded to Bailey via email and said, “It is my understanding that you lost the election by 2,134 votes, a significant margin that I do not believe you will be able to overcome with recounts. The Associated Press has declared me the winner. Countywide ballot box inspections impose heavy work on the circuit clerk and deputies. I truly wish you would reconsider this expensive and burdensome multi-county undertaking.”

In the General Election, Stamps received 131,727 votes, while Bailey received 129,593 votes.

Stamps is the former House Representative for District 66 and a former Jackson City councilman.