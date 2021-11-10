Quick contract could slow payment for Hinds County election work

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s largest county hired a second company to deliver voting machines after officials said the first one overturned some machines and took some to the wrong precincts.

A judge will have to decide whether the Hinds County Board of Supervisors can pay the company that ended up making the deliveries, the Clarion Ledger reported.

Supervisor David Archie said the second company, Professionals on Wheels, did “superb work” with quick turnaround before the Nov. 2 special election for sheriff and other offices. But, he said Hinds County didn’t issue a purchase order in advance, which would allow payment.

“Many times when things are done under an emergency, then there are steps that are missed,” Archie said. “So the only thing to do now is to correct the matter.”

Board president Credell Calhoun said supervisors will meet next week and deny payment to Professionals on Wheels. He said a judge could decide whether the board will pay the contractor.