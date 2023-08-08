RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County poll managers said their turnout was steady on Tuesday, August 8 for the 2023 Primary Election.

Mississippi residents have been heading to the polls throughout the day to vote for their preferred candidates for office.

“The turnout has been great. It’s been pretty steady all morning. There have been a few little slow times, but not very often. It it’s been really good. I really thought in previous times the primaries have always been slow, but it’s been pretty steady this morning, so that’s a good thing,” said Claudine Blakely, a poll manager at Word of Life Church in Flowood.

Polls will close at 7:00 p.m.