HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors appointed a new Election Commissioner to serve District 2.

Ratoya McGee, of Edwards, was officially sworn into office at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. The position was vacated by Election Commissioner Toni Johnson after she pled guilty in the Hinds County Election Commission fraud scandal.

McGee is an attorney specializing in family law and is also the managing partner of her firm. When asked about the decision on appointing McGee, Supervisor David Archie, District 2, empathized her integrity.

“After speaking with the other board members, they thought that it was a good choice. I got their support and that is what has been needed for a long time in the district, too. The election commission will see on this,” said Archie.

McGee said she plans to officially run for the District 2 seat this upcoming election season.