JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Democratic candidate for governor Brandon Presley confirmed that he will be present for the November 1 debate hosted by WAPT.

This debate is the only debate invitation accepted so far by Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.).

WJTV 12 News has sent debate invitations to both campaigns for an October 13 debate. Those invitations were sent out August 14. Reeves has not accepted that invitation.

Presley said he still plans on attending the many debates he has agreed to without Reeves.

“People are voting right now. They deserve to see the candidates for governor on the stage in the month of October. And I don’t know what he’s so scared of, to come up with a debate at a small station with very limited audience six days before the election. I’m going to go to five debates in the month of October and the debate in November. But I’m doing six, and he’s doing one,” said Presley.

Presley has also agreed to debates with WLBT, the NAACP, and the Stennis Capitol Press Forum.