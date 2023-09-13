JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In less than two months, Mississippi voters will head to the polls to vote in the November General Election. Until then, the candidates in the gubernatorial race will travel across the state to campaign.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) received an endorsement from the National Federation of Independent Businesses. The governor said the endorsement is a result of pro-business policies under his governorship.

“We need regulatory burdens that are lessened, not increased. We need taxes that encourage and incentivize small business growth, not those that curtail it. And that’s the kind of policies that certainly we have enacted for a number of years,” Reeves said.

The governor also cited Mississippi’s effort to keep businesses open during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We made a conscious decision to keep our businesses open, to say to the world that Mississippi is open for business. And I’m proud of the fact that we protected both lives and livelihoods during those challenging times,” Reeves stated.

Democratic challenger Brandon Presley will be on the campaign trail Wednesday night. He will visit Jackson County for a meet and greet with supports at 7:30 p.m.

The Gulf Coast voted heavily in Reeves’ favor in 2019, and Presley’s campaign is eager to cut into that support come November.