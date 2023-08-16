JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Both candidates for Mississippi governor made their way across the state on Wednesday.

Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) spent his morning focusing on Mississippi’s economy. At a ribbon cutting for a Canton landscaping business, Reeves said the economic investments in the state are a result of the work put in during the pandemic.

“We were open for business throughout that time and our people showed up for work. Economic development professionals all across Mississippi, we’ve got elected leaders of both political parties, by the way, that are working together to make Mississippi an even better place to invest capital and create jobs,” he said.

In Vicksburg, the governor spoke to the Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce about a trend his campaign has dubbed as “Mississippi Momentum.”

“The campaign gives me the opportunity to travel around the state and tell my story. And the reality is my story is Mississippi story. That’s a story of economic development unlike anything that’s ever happened in our states, the lowest unemployment rate in state history. It’s a great story. It’s one that we should all be proud of,” Reeves said.

Brandon Presley, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, disagreed with Reeves’ economic outlook.

“Governor Reeves has failed small communities. He’s failed the state’s economy. He’ll take credit for anything that he can to try to make himself look good when we know that it’s local officials that have gone out and done the job recruitment, done the economic development in the state,” Presley stated.

Presley is continuing his 82-county tour throughout the state. He visited Simpson, Leake and Kemper counties on Wednesday. Presley believes his campaign is making progress with bipartisan support.

“I’m very proud of the fact that we’re building a broad coalition, not just in one political party or not just in one region of the state, but Republicans, Democrats and Independents all across Mississippi that want to see change in state government,” he stated.

Presley will be in Jackson on Thursday to launch his “Grit and Guts” tour, which focuses on his solutions to Mississippi’s biggest challenges.