JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) and his Democratic challenger, Brandon Presley, delivered their speeches at the Neshoba County Fair on Thursday.

Presley, who is a member of the Mississippi Public Service Commission from the Northern District, leaned into his narrative of Reeves being an elitist, out of touch governor.

Reeves continued to try and paint Presley as national, radical, liberal candidate.

“I want to send this message. I want to send this message today to all the Tate Reeves’ little insiders and lobbyists and buddies and influence buyers. I want to tell you this, come November 7th, in the words of that old Willie Nelson song, you shut out the lights. The party is over. Thank you very much,” Presley stated.

“You know, there’s an old rock and roll song with a chorus about sending lawyers, guns and money. And rest assured, the national liberals are sending everything they got to Mississippi. Now, we all know. We all know they don’t believe in shotguns or handguns, but they do believe in hired guns. And Brandon Presley’s got a bunch of them on his campaign,” said Reeves.

Both candidates spoke to a pack pavilion, and supporters on both sides made their presence felt.