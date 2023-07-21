HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The August primaries are quickly approaching, and more than a dozen voting machines in Hinds County are still in need of repairs. However, one election commissioner and the county administrator believe everything will be up and running before August 8.

Election commissioners said at least 20 machines were damaged. Kenny Wayne Jones, the county administrator, said it’s unclear when or how the machines were damaged after the November election.

“I don’t have anything. I don’t have any report from a vendor, from an election commissioner, anybody that says we got a problem. All I know is I got a bill for some machines. That won’t happen again,” he said.

Jones said moving forward, there will be more protocols in place to keep this from happening again.

“We will know how these machines look before they leave. My people will know. The vendor people will know. The Election Commission will know. This will never happen again. We’re going to work together. We’re going to find out who’s not working with who. We’re going to document everything. We’re going to make sure we’re accurate on everything this time. We’ve gone through this, so this time we’re going to be looking for stuff that could be wrong,” Jones sated.

County officials remain confident that repairs will be complete before August 8.

“That’s being taken care of. That pallet over there is the one that has the parts in it. The voters in Hinds County can be assured that on election day, everything that needs to be operating will be operating, and we’ll be in good shape,” said Hinds County Election Commissioner Jermal Clark, District 3.

The repairs will cost more than $20,000.