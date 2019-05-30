Robert Shuler Smith (D)

Robert Shuler Smith career in public service began as Hinds County District Attorney in 2008. However, Shuler practiced law for twelve years before becoming the top prosecutor of the largest county in the state.

The candidate was educated in the Jackson Public School system graduating from Forrest Hill High School. He earned his undergraduate degree from Tougaloo College and his law degree from St. Louis University School of Law in St. Louis, Missouri.

Shuler Smith supports the legalization of marijuana as just one piece of his plan for criminal justice reform.



