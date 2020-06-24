Robinson elected to represent House District 88

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi voters elected Robin Robinson to fill the seat for House District 88.
Robinson won 65% of the vote. Michael Walker had 33%, and Jason Dykes had 2% of the vote. However, Dykes withdrew his candidacy and stated he would not take the office if elected.
Robinson will fill the seat left vacant by Republican Ramona Blackledge, who stepped down because of a dispute about her ability to collect her state pension while serving in the House. The term ends in January 2024.
House District 88 represents parts of Jasper and Jones counties.
